Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.(Idaho Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month.

On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.

The government agency said Paulsen landed the 10-foot, 4-inch monster sturgeon while fishing on Aug. 5.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the rare fish swam past the previous record of 119.5 inches, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends.

State officials said the C.J. Strike Reservoir is in southwestern Idaho and is typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass.

According to the agency, fishing for Idaho’s white sturgeon is allowed strictly on a catch-and-release basis, and they may not be removed from the water while handling.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some traffic that was affecting cars trying to get by at the Sturgis rally
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert
Witnesses say the driver of this car sideswiped another vehicle, sped up and then crashed into...
Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

Latest News

The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s...
Judge unseals Trump search warrant
A lawsuit claims a construction worker who was killed in northwest Las Vegas was buried alive.
Lawsuit claims construction worker killed was buried alive
Bikers head home as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally enters its last few days.
Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end
Contestants compete to win the title of Burger Battle champion.
It’s all about the burgers in Sturgis