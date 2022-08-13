Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few more days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?

“It’s been a really great experience. This year turned out to be kind of hot, a lot of the days were very hot, but the riding is always great,” said Luis Mendez from New Mexico.

One biker couple says this is their first Rally after 15 years. A lot of things have changed but they don’t regret coming.

“It’s changed a lot from way back it changed a lot, a lot more motorcyclists compared to 15-years-ago,” said Regina and Peter Bravo from Wyoming.

For one biker, this was his first Rally, and he says the event gave him memories that will last a lifetime and he can’t wait to come back next year.

“It’s not what I imagined but it is my favorite part of the Rally is probably the roads the rides are amazing the hills are like nothing I’ve ever seen before it’s just unbelievable,” said Jamie Barts from Wisconsin.

While the fun might be ending for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it has brought together people from all over to make new memories.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some traffic that was affecting cars trying to get by at the Sturgis rally
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert
Witnesses say the driver of this car sideswiped another vehicle, sped up and then crashed into...
Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

Latest News

Contestants compete to win the title of Burger Battle champion.
It’s all about the burgers in Sturgis
Dr. Dustin Smoot is a trauma surgeon from the Surgical Institute of South Dakota and set up...
How one doctor is using his near death experience to educate others on life-saving techniques
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Grape Salad
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Grape Salad
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORCAST