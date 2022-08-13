Isolated storms this weekend

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will pass through the area overnight. A few light showers are possible, but it should remain mostly dry. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for many.

The weekend will still be warm with many in the 80s and a few in the 90s. Scattered clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms both days.

A few storms could linger into Monday, but temperatures will be a bit more comfortable with highs in the 80s. Temperatures for much of next week will be in the 80s for many with some 90s possible at times.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some traffic that was affecting cars trying to get by at the Sturgis rally
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert
Witnesses say the driver of this car sideswiped another vehicle, sped up and then crashed into...
Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Triple Digit Heat Today; Relief by the Weekend
HOT
Triple digit heat on tap for Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot again Today and Thursday