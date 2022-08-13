Isolated storms this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will pass through the area overnight. A few light showers are possible, but it should remain mostly dry. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for many.

The weekend will still be warm with many in the 80s and a few in the 90s. Scattered clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms both days.

A few storms could linger into Monday, but temperatures will be a bit more comfortable with highs in the 80s. Temperatures for much of next week will be in the 80s for many with some 90s possible at times.

