How one doctor is using his near death experience to educate others on life-saving techniques

By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Dr. Dustin Smoot is a trauma surgeon from the Surgical Institute of South Dakota and set up shop at Deadwood Custom-Cycles for Sturgis Rally week, handing out road emergency kits to bikers and rallygoers.

Smoot offered a two-minute training on how to stop wounds and injuries that people might experience while riding on long roads during rallies. He hopes that some injuries don’t become deadly...especially in areas that have low cell signals with the use of emergency kits.

He states “A year ago...I wrecked my motorcycle in the big horn mountains of Wyoming. I sat on the side of the road for 90 minutes until EMS could find us... controlled my own bleeding. I knew what to do, but most people do not. So, in two minutes, I was able to teach people how to control their own bleeding...should they have an accident or should they have a work side accident and have their motorcycles there with one of these kits in their bags? I just thought it was important and two minutes of my time to show people how they can potentially save a life.”

Through his efforts, Smoot was able to pass out more than 90 kits this year. He hopes that 2023 is an even bigger turnout, with intentions to expand his emergency training to other events in South Dakota and across the U.S.

The public access bleeding control kits are offered through stop the bleed.org

