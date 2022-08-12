Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development

Writing behind the City Hall sign
Writing behind the City Hall sign(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Housing and community development are major issues in Rapid City and now officials are asking for input from the community.

There will be a meeting Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. for the first session touching on three topics regarding housing and community development. Then at 1 p.m. another session will begin that will continue to touch on the conversation from the morning session and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the City Hall Community Room.

”We’ll certainly look at affordable housing including the condition and number of units,” said Michelle Schuelke, Rapid City community enrichment manager. “We’re also going to be looking at broadband access and hazard resiliency.”

Copies of the plans will be available at www.rcgov.org or at the Community Enrichment Division at City Hall located at 300 Sixth Street beginning August 18. Comments may also be made at the meetings or emailed to avbennett@msa-ps.com.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.
Elderly Sturgis man escapes injury when semi crashes into his home
The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic

Latest News

Motorcycles
Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame
Biker Fashion
Biker Fashion
Bikers show off their rides during the Rats Hole bike show.
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
One of the many crowds at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally