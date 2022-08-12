Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Housing and community development are major issues in Rapid City and now officials are asking for input from the community.

There will be a meeting Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. for the first session touching on three topics regarding housing and community development. Then at 1 p.m. another session will begin that will continue to touch on the conversation from the morning session and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the City Hall Community Room.

”We’ll certainly look at affordable housing including the condition and number of units,” said Michelle Schuelke, Rapid City community enrichment manager. “We’re also going to be looking at broadband access and hazard resiliency.”

Copies of the plans will be available at www.rcgov.org or at the Community Enrichment Division at City Hall located at 300 Sixth Street beginning August 18. Comments may also be made at the meetings or emailed to avbennett@msa-ps.com.

