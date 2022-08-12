Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see somewhat lower temperatures the next few days as the hog summer ridge shifts east. Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will bring a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend on into the first of next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.

Although temperatures will be a tad lower the next few days, they will still be above average with lower 90s this weekend and mid to upper 80s early next week.

