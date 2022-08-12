Cooking with Eric - Creamy Grape Salad

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On these hot summer days, who doesn’t want something cold, sweet and delicious?

Well, this grape salad does the trick, and I promise you will be big hit at your next potluck or BBQ.

First, combine a package of cream cheese that has been softened with 1 cup sour cream and 1/3 cup sugar. Make sure the mixture is smooth, but also fluffy and airy. Then beat in 2 teaspoons of vanilla.

Add 2 pound each of seedless red and seedless green grapes. Toss gently to combine.

Refrigerate to make the salad nice and cold, then when you serve it, top with a mixture of 3 tablespoons brown sugar and 3 tablespoons finely chopped pecans.

