VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

