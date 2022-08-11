Triple Digit Heat Today; Relief by the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day of the week with widespread 100s in the forecast. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for areas north and east of Rapid City. Limit outdoor time today. Stay hydrated.

The hot upper level ridge of high pressure shifts east and southeast into the weekend. This will allow for somewhat cooler temperatures, and for monsoon moisture to spread northeast into our area. That means a chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns to our forecast. Temperatures will fall to near or slightly below normal levels early next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.
Elderly Sturgis man escapes injury when semi crashes into his home
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
Car crash
Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene
The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert

Latest News

HOT
Triple digit heat on tap for Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot again Today and Thursday
HOT
More triple digit heat ahead
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting Hotter and Hotter