Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show returns to the Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, the annual Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show was a main feature at the Buffalo Chip Thursday.

The show, which has been around since 1952. This year, the show features more than 100 bikes, ranging from newly designed choppers to old classic wheels.

Check out our photos from the bike show.

The artwork on this bike is as intricate as the overall design. (KOTA)

Visitors stroll around the more than 100 custom bikes at the Buffalo Chip Thursday. (KOTA)

Baggers lined up at the show. (KOTA)

Steve Bruno designs and builds his own bikes. (KOTA)

Can you spot the gas tank on this chopper? (KOTA)

