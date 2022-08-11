Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car

Witnesses say the driver of this car sideswiped another vehicle, sped up and then crashed into a tree.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman is arrested after her car hit a tree and flipped upside down near the intersection of Platt and West Chicago streets.

Jenna Gitzke, 34, is charged with reckless driving and failure to provide information at the scene of a crash. According to a Rapid City Police Department release, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and more charges might be pending.

Witnesses told police they saw the car sideswiping another vehicle on the 2800 block of West Main Street. The car then turned onto Platt Street and sped up before it finally crashed.

