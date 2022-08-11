Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“I think what makes Hill City very unique is the people, everybody is great, everybody is very...big on hospitality.” said Melissa Clemetson, a staff member at Alpine Inn European Restaurant.

Motorists lined Mainstreet in Hill City for a day of motorcycles, food, and fun.

Some rally-goers traveled from Sturgis down to Hill City...just for a day of sightseeing before they head back to the main events.

Ty Dodson, traveling minister for the Wheels of Faith Motorcycle Ministry says that, unlike Sturgis, Hill City gives off a more family-oriented vibe.

Dodson states “Hill City is a real laid-back town; we really like it over here. More Family oriented...it is a good town. You are ten minutes from Rushmore. It does not take any time to get to Custer, so you are right here at everything.”

One couple from out of state took a trip down to Hill City and says that everyone should experience the summertime in the Black Hills at least once...especially for the bike rally.

“It’s got that small town feel...more personable. If you are more into the bigger routes stay, there. If you are more into the little one come here, but I would definitely do both.” Says Rici Chamberlain, a visitor from Minnesota

