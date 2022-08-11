Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead

One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead, and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night.

Police have not released the names of the men involved.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at an apartment on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.

At this point in the investigation, police believe they have most of the involved parties accounted for, and there is no ongoing threat, according to a Rapid City Police Department release. However, the RCPD and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

