Hot temps increase risk of dehydration for bikers at Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Driving at high speeds in scorching temperatures can be risky for motorcyclists. Experts say that dehydration is just one of the heat-related illness that is more likely to occur during hot days.

According to Dairyland Motor Insurance, dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than it’s taking in.

“We have been traveling all over quite a bit. The other day I did not know I got dehydrated a little bit and I just and to drink a little water,” said Gray Turner, a vendor at the Rally.

Motorists can develop numbness in their hands and feet. Bikers can also experience reduced vision and a loss of balance while on the road.

If a biker starts to experience dry mouth, dry eyes, fatigue, or muscle cramps, they should find the nearest rest stop and drink plenty fluids.

Here are 5 tips to avoid dehydration this motorcycle riding season.

