Grilling with Eric - Rotisserie Glazed Ham

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rotisserie cooking isn’t just or chicken - it’s great for ham. And with a rotisserie function on some grills, you can even use that method to cook up your next holiday ham.

This super-easy recipe works great on the grill, just make sure you control the temperature inside ... you want that temperature to stay around 375 degrees, no more than 400.

First, take a cooked ham out of its packaging and let it come to room temperature. Pat dry. Skewer the ham on the rotisserie and place in your grill. Heat grill to 375 degrees and turn the rotisserie on. Make sure you close the lid.

For the glaze, mix together (for a 5lb ham) 1/2 c honey, 1/2 c light brown sugar, 2 tsp lemon juice,1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon ground cloves. About 45 minutes into the cooking time, baste the ham on all sides, repeating every 15 minutes until the ham is done, which is when the outside is crispy and the internal temperatures reaches 150 degrees. The total cooking time will generally be between 1 hour and 15 minutes to an hour and a a half.

Remove ham from the grill and let rest before slicing.

