Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges in RICO case

FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. The Atlanta rapper, who's accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case. A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and four other defendants are facing new charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

An indictment was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court alleging Young Thug was found in possession of a machine gun, and in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The additional charges also include participation in criminal street gang activity and violation of Georgia’s controlled substances act.

The other defendants include Martinez Arnold, also known as Duke; Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti; Shannon Stillwell; and Quamarvious Nichols.

Arnold’s charges include participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Kendrick is facing the same charges as Arnold with the addition of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stillwell and Nichols were charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Young Thug and several others were initially indicted in May. At that time, they were charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Williams, Arnold and Kendrick have pleaded not guilty.

Williams and another rapper, Gunna – whose real name is Sergio Kitchens – remain in jail after bond was denied earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

