Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert

The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.
The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe Camp Resort when officers found them late Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, they were about to leave Sturgis when they were pulled over for a traffic stop.

“They, I think figured out about the same time we located them, that they located us and they got to their car and was going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident, said Merwin.

According to Merwin, the children have been taken back to Canada and the suspects are in the custody of Homeland Security.

