Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning.

The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search & Rescue as well as the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team responded. However, search efforts had to be suspended Tuesday night.

The name of the person who drowned has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

