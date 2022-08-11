All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction

Custom Strider bikes are up for silent auction at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Custom Strider bikes are up for silent auction at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle.

All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles.

During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom Striders are up for auction with all proceeds going toward All Kids Bike.

School logistics specialist for the organization Bethany Carbajal believes now more than ever it’s important to get kids outside.

”So, statistics show children spending about seven hours a day in front of a screen. One in four children rides a bike in, probably, this year. So, for future generation riders, it’s important for us to get our name out there and get kids active,” said Carbajal.

The auction for the three custom bikes ends this Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.
Elderly Sturgis man escapes injury when semi crashes into his home
Car crash
Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

Latest News

Some rally-goers traveled from Sturgis down to Hill City...just for a day of sightseeing before...
Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere
Custom Strider bikes up for silent auction at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction
Hundreds of coats are donated to children in need.
Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children’s homes
A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally
Hot
Hottest day of the week on tap