All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle.

All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles.

During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom Striders are up for auction with all proceeds going toward All Kids Bike.

School logistics specialist for the organization Bethany Carbajal believes now more than ever it’s important to get kids outside.

”So, statistics show children spending about seven hours a day in front of a screen. One in four children rides a bike in, probably, this year. So, for future generation riders, it’s important for us to get our name out there and get kids active,” said Carbajal.

The auction for the three custom bikes ends this Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.