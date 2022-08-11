5 people plead not guilty to murder of Pine Ridge teenager

Five people have pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of Shayna Youngman Afraid of Horses.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Five people pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the murder of a juvenile female near Rockyford on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Tyson White Plume, age 27, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The Department of Justice claims that Tyson White Plume shot and killed the juvenile in February. The juvenile, 17-year-old Shayna L. Youngman Afraid of His Horses, was last seen Feb. 3. Her remains were found Feb. 11 near Manderson.

Raymond White Plume, age 19; Sarah Stone, age 42; Jaimee Lewis, age 41; and Ivan White Plume a/k/a Ivan White Butterfly, age 30; all pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact to second degree murder. They allegedly covered up the killing to prevent Tyson White Plume from being arrested.

The White Plumes are being detained while Stone and Lewis are released on bond.

A trial date was set for Oct. 4.

A conviction for second degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence would draw a life sentence. A conviction for accessory to that crime is 15 years in federal prison.

