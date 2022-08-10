Water/wastewater assistance is now available in SD

Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause significant water loss, not to mention damage.(Arizona's Family)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low-income families in South Dakota can now get water/wastewater assistance. This service is available for families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected along with those who are at risk of loosing access to water service.

“If your service has been disconnected, you have been notified of pending service disconnection, or you have overdue water service bills, there may be help available,” said Laurie Gill, secretary of the Department of Social Services.

Applications are being accepted now. To apply, contact the Community Action Agency serving your county.

