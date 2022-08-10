Triple digit heat on tap for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A warm night is expected with low temperatures falling down into the 60s and 70s. Skies will be mostly clear. Thursday is going to be the hottest day of the week for western South Dakota. Highs on the plains will likely reach 100° or hotter. The hills and northeast Wyoming will likely get into the 90s.

A few storms are expected to develop in central Wyoming through the afternoon hours Thursday and could move into northeast Wyoming during the evening, but they’ll likely dissipate before fully reaching western South Dakota. The chance for afternoon and evening storms is a little better Friday, but the best chance for some storms will come over the weekend, mainly in the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly cool off by the weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s, but next week looks to be much cooler. Highs will likely be in the 80s for much of the week. However, a few days could stay in the 70s. Trends are showing more clouds through next week with a few isolated storm chances.

