People come from all walks of life to enjoy the Sturgis Rally

People from all backgrounds come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
People from all backgrounds come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bikers roll in from across the country and even across the globe to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But when the roar of the bikes dies down, many of these visitors go back to their day jobs in a wide variety of industries and professions.

Not all rallygoers are full-time bikers. According to a demographics study done by the City of Sturgis, the most common occupation among rally-goers involves the sales industry. The next highest is service followed by management, transportation, tech, and healthcare.

”I am a dental hygienist for 20 years, and now I am also a full-time correction officer with metro Las Vegas Metro Police Department,” said Sheri Owens, from Las Vegas.

“I’m a mechanic,” said Parker Green, who has come to the rally since he was a kid.

“I am a warehouse manager for a consignment shop, so I move a lot of furniture around make sure stuff is where it’s supposed to be,” said Jason Slaters, from Pennsylvania.

Regardless of their occupations, they still come together every August to have a good time.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
Swimming pools
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
Two stunt performers for the Brawl event that Harley-Davidson hosted at their tent in Sturgis
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis

Latest News

Inflation isn't keeping bikers from enjoying the Sturgis Rally.
Inflation causes rallygoers to cut back on travel expenses
Rallygoers enjoy the Buffalo Chip Campground over staying in a hotel.
Campgrounds rule at Sturgis Rally
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are under way
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are under way
This was one of the unfinished tents at the fair grounds. It will be erected by the time the...
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are under way