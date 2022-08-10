Inflation causes rallygoers to cut back on travel expenses

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Inflation takes a bite out of everyone’s budget but bikers gathering for the Sturgis Rally made sure they have the cash to make the trip a memory.

For the most part, people at the Sturgis Rally have enough cash on hand. According to the 2021 Sturgis Rally demographic survey, the average income for bikers ranges from $70,000 to $100,000 annually.

One rallygoer says that inflation did not impact his decision to travel.

“It really has not affected us that much,” a biker told KOTA Territory News. But he did admit there was a slow-down at his job that he has felt. “It is stunting my mark a little, but it is not bad right now”.

The biker says he didn’t stay entirely within his budget, spending more than his wife expected but there are no regrets.

