Inflation causes rallygoers to cut back on travel expenses

Inflation isn't keeping bikers from enjoying the Sturgis Rally.
Inflation isn't keeping bikers from enjoying the Sturgis Rally.(The Home Slice Group)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Inflation takes a bite out of everyone’s budget but bikers gathering for the Sturgis Rally made sure they have the cash to make the trip a memory.

For the most part, people at the Sturgis Rally have enough cash on hand. According to the 2021 Sturgis Rally demographic survey, the average income for bikers ranges from $70,000 to $100,000 annually.

One rallygoer says that inflation did not impact his decision to travel.

“It really has not affected us that much,” a biker told KOTA Territory News. But he did admit there was a slow-down at his job that he has felt. “It is stunting my mark a little, but it is not bad right now”.

The biker says he didn’t stay entirely within his budget, spending more than his wife expected but there are no regrets.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
Swimming pools
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
Two stunt performers for the Brawl event that Harley-Davidson hosted at their tent in Sturgis
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis

Latest News

Rallygoers enjoy the Buffalo Chip Campground over staying in a hotel.
Campgrounds rule at Sturgis Rally
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are under way
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are under way
People from all backgrounds come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
People come from all walks of life to enjoy the Sturgis Rally
This was one of the unfinished tents at the fair grounds. It will be erected by the time the...
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are under way