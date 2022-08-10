Get your 2022 Pigskin Preview magazine

2022 Pigskin Preview magazine
2022 Pigskin Preview magazine(Rapid City photo)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get the inside scoop on your team with the 24nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest).

The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the area. Our experts break down each class and also preview a number of athletes expected to make a difference in the upcoming season.

With each school’s entry, there is a schedule so you can hit all the home games and hopefully, a couple of the away matches as well.

BELLE FOURCHE

  • Northern Hills Federal Credit Union
  • Pioneer Bank

MARTIN

  • Security First Bank

CUSTER

  • Do It Best Hardware
  • SB Motor Parts

BUFFALO

  • Pioneer Bank

HILL CITY

  • Krull’s Market

KADOKA

  • BankWest

LEAD/DEADWOOD

  • Northern Hills Federal Credit Union

NEWELL

  • Butte Electric

RAPID CITY

  • Scheels
  • Security First Bank
  • Pioneer Bank

SPEARFISH

  • Northern Hills Federal Credit Union
  • Pioneer Bank
  • Security First Bank
  • Butte Electric

STURGIS

  • Northern Hills Federal Credit Union
  • Pioneer Bank
  • Tom’s Ts

TIMBER LAKE

  • Moreau-Grand Electric
  • Wall
  • Subway
  • West River Electric

