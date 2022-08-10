Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new fire restriction order for Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts in Wyoming has been signed by the Black Hills National Forest supervisor. The stage one restriction includes National Forest System lands in Weston and Crook counties in Wyoming.

According to a release from the Forest Service, restrictions are necessary due to dry fuel conditions, persistent fire weather patterns, and the danger of human-caused wildfires. Recent dry, windy, and hot weather conditions have resulted in an higher potential for wildfires. Fire restrictions will help protect public health and safety, as well as natural resources.

The Forest Service has coordinated with all affected counties and state agencies on the timing of the restrictions. The impacted areas are managed by the Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts.

Forest Service staff will continue to monitor conditions to assess the need for further action, including additional restrictions if weather remains hot and dry and lessening restrictions if a wetter weather pattern develops.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.