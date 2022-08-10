Elderly Sturgis man escapes injury when semi crashes into his home

A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.
A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.(Rapid City photo)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An elderly Sturgis man got a surprise visitor early Wednesday morning; a semi crashing into his home.

The 74-year-old homeowner was not injured but the 68-year-old female semi driver and a 63-year-old male passenger have minor injuries. They were taken to the Sturgis hospital.

The crash happened about 6:17 a.m. on Dickson Drive. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety stated that the semi was eastbound on Interstate 90 near exit 32 when it left the road, went through a ditch and chain link fence, across Dikson Drive and into the front of the home.

Charges, according to DPS, are pending against the semi driver.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
Swimming pools
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season

Latest News

Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth Air Force Base.
‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally
More than half of of the people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally would rather bed down at a...
Campgrounds rule at Sturgis Rally
Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth Air Force Base.
‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally