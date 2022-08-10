Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene

Car crash
Car crash(Rapid City photo)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon attempted to flee the scene with two children.

Angelita Rich, 36, was identified as the suspect and arrested on several charges. A preliminary breath test administered to Rich registered at .229 (nearly three times the legal limit to drive). She was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular battery, hit and run with Injuries, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and two warrants.

The crash was near the intersection of Lacrosse and Omaha streets. According to police, Rich was driving a car “at a high rate of speed” and plowed into the back of a pickup southbound on Lacrosse Street. Rich then fled the crash scene with the children.

Police located Rich and the children on the 700 block of Centre Street. The children were treated for their injuries and arrangements were made to keep them safe.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Angelita Rich
Angelita Rich(Rapid City photo)

Most Read

A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.
Elderly Sturgis man escapes injury when semi crashes into his home
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City

Latest News

Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Water/wastewater assistance is now available in SD
Black Hills National Forest, S.D.
Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.
Elderly Sturgis man escapes injury when semi crashes into his home