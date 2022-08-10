Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon attempted to flee the scene with two children.

Angelita Rich, 36, was identified as the suspect and arrested on several charges. A preliminary breath test administered to Rich registered at .229 (nearly three times the legal limit to drive). She was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular battery, hit and run with Injuries, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and two warrants.

The crash was near the intersection of Lacrosse and Omaha streets. According to police, Rich was driving a car “at a high rate of speed” and plowed into the back of a pickup southbound on Lacrosse Street. Rich then fled the crash scene with the children.

Police located Rich and the children on the 700 block of Centre Street. The children were treated for their injuries and arrangements were made to keep them safe.

