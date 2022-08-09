The Sturgis motorcycle rally sees an increase in drug possession misdemeanors

The usage of drugs has gone up at the motorcycle rally.
The usage of drugs has gone up at the motorcycle rally.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With people coming from across the country for the Sturgis Rally, some bring more than just their bikes with them.

Along with a big increase in parking violations this year, misdemeanor drug possessions have gone up since last year. According to the Sturgis Police Department, drug possession charges have been up by 27% compared to last year’s numbers.

The Sturgis City manager, Daniel Ainslie, stated, “And so, you know with that, of course, when we have higher numbers of people there are some higher arrests for various different incidents”.

According to Ainslie, most of these drug possession misdemeanors are due to marijuana possession from states that have legalized it.

