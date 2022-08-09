‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City

By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area.

Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit 55′.

The event features several different kinds of vendors outside of the dealership, including bike maintenance and parts stores, as well as food and drinks.

Biker Mark Corbet says it’s become tradition for his crew to make a pit stop at the Exit 55 festivities every year.

”You’ve got everything you could do for a Harley,” Corbet said. “Everything from the bars, handlebars, engine modification. They have plenty of food and drinks, and lots of people that love motorcycles and riding in general.”

The Rally at Exit 55 will continue through Sunday.

