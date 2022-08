El Hopper is a five-and-a-half-pound black and white female young adult rabbit.

She was taken in as a stray so she doesn’t have any history of house training.

But she is outgoing and would be happy to meet you.

Her adoption fee is only $10.

All you have to do is go to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

