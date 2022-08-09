More triple digit heat ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild air continues overnight with low temperatures in the 60s for many by morning. Skies will be clear.

We will have a few clouds develop throughout the day Wednesday, but overall Mostly Sunny. It will be hot. Many will reach the 90s while others could see triple digits. Another hot day is expected Thursday. Highs will range from the 90s to triple digits yet again. A few storms could develop in central Wyoming and move into northeast Wyoming through the evening.

A few more storms will pop up Friday afternoon and evening, but the best chance for afternoon storms will be over the weekend. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will range form the 80s to the 90s. A few storms could linger into Monday. Temperatures next week will provide a little relief with highs in the 80s.

