Fish Wildfire is 98 percent contained

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fish Wildfire burning near Sundance, Wyo., is now 98 percent contained with fire crews working to finish tying lines in.

According to a release, crews made additional headway on the wildfire Monday.

While fuels will continue to dry and temperatures will rise as the week progresses, no to low rates of fire spread are expected to continue for the next couple of days.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

