Chunk Nibbles, a Perfect Party Snack!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snacks are a necessity at a cookout! And Chunk Nibbles are a perfect way to satisfy those hunger pangs!

The come in 4 flavors: S’Mores, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Strawberry and Original. The are sweet and salty, and are made from an old family recipe that has been passed down for generations.

Another cool thing: proceeds from sales of these treats goes to the Blue Star Service Dogs a non-profit organization that rescues and trains shelter dogs to be service dogs, and pairs them to military veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (“PTSD”) or Traumatic Brain Injury (“TBI”).

For more information, check out their website, chunknibbles.com.

For more information on the Blue Star Service Dogs organization, check out their website, bluestarservicedogs.org.

