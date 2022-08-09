A Ball Pit for the Little Ones - Yay!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Little Big Playroom has some terrific items perfect for the little ones. They’ll keep them occupied for hours, and they’re tastefully designed with modern colors that will fit your home décor.

And not only with the ball pits, the company guarantees no foam smell and chemical-free - no polyurethane, CE certified.

Check them out as well as their slides and sit and stands at littlebigplayroom.com!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
Swimming pools
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
Two stunt performers for the Brawl event that Harley-Davidson hosted at their tent in Sturgis
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis

Latest News

New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City