Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset.

The biker reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following motorcycle then hit the rider who was lying in the road.

The 51-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and where he is from was not released. The rider of the second motorcycle was taken to the Sturgis hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the second fatality of the 82nds Sturgis Rally, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Saturday, a biker was killed when he rear-ended another motorcycle that slowed on Highway 34, 18 miles east of Hayes. The 58-year-old rider died at Monument Hospital in Rapid City. The other rider, 68, was taken to the Philip hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday, there were 13 injury crashes. In 11 of the crashes, the rider lost control and another crash was due to a mechanical failure. In one crash, an SUV driver pulled out onto Highway 16 in Custer, hitting a bike. The motorcycle rider and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

