Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.(MGN Online)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset.

The biker reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following motorcycle then hit the rider who was lying in the road.

The 51-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and where he is from was not released. The rider of the second motorcycle was taken to the Sturgis hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the second fatality of the 82nds Sturgis Rally, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Saturday, a biker was killed when he rear-ended another motorcycle that slowed on Highway 34, 18 miles east of Hayes. The 58-year-old rider died at Monument Hospital in Rapid City. The other rider, 68, was taken to the Philip hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday, there were 13 injury crashes. In 11 of the crashes, the rider lost control and another crash was due to a mechanical failure. In one crash, an SUV driver pulled out onto Highway 16 in Custer, hitting a bike. The motorcycle rider and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering...
Despite COVID-19 and fear of Monkeypox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
Rapid City man draws 12-year prison term for child porn
Two stunt performers for the Brawl event that Harley-Davidson hosted at their tent in Sturgis
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis
Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
On Thursday morning a bike and tow truck collision happened
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90

Latest News

A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
baseball 8-7
Creighton Prep crowned Central Plains Regional Champions