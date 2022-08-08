Sturgis V-Twin Visionary motorcycle show

Motorcycles at the V-Twin Visionary show in Sturgis
Motorcycles at the V-Twin Visionary show in Sturgis(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis rally is giving people the opportunity to show off their bike hobby through a show that anyone can join.

Motorcycle culture is alive and well and evolving. Shows like the one that V-Twin visionary is hosting are more popular now in the middle of the US than they used to be.

“Before that kind of took almost a decade to kind of get to the middle of the country I think… kind of like a pie crust the guys on the outside on the coast are kind of the innovators and it moves in,” said Jeff Holt the owner of V-Twin Visionary.

With more people wanting to participate in shows like this one it is hard to find a bike to start with.

“Anybody that wanted to get into the hobby that… you know… take your time see what you want to do with your bike pick your favorite bike and go wild it man,” Holt recommended

For Holt events like the V-Twin Visionary bike, a show means more than just showing off your bike.

“Being able to see friends make new friends look at bikes from all over the world really. People customize bikes in their own flavors and their own special personalities are put into all these bikes and I just love that,” said Holt

