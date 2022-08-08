Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season

Swimming pools
Swimming pools
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school.

The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The Roosevelt outdoor pool will reopen on Sept. 6 and the outdoor 50-meter pool will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The last day for the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is scheduled for Sept. 3.

According to a release, 60,301 people visited city pools so far this summer.

