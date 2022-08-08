Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution

(KTVF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance.

56-year-old Kimberly Rich knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

