Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river

A Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after jumping in to save an 8-year-old child on Friday evening.
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man is being called a hero after authorities say he drowned helping to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the river.

The Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report at 6:07 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning in the Iowa River in rural Johnson County, according to KCRG.

At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male, later identified as 42-year-old Wegayewu Faris, was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Faris’ body was found at 7:10 p.m. following a recovery operation.

Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned after helping save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the river.(Courtesy: Iowa City Community School District)

Bystanders say that the 8-year-old child went into the river and struggled. Faris swam into the river and attempted to save the child. A kayaker was able to help, saving the child from the river.

But Faris sank below the water. The kayaker and another person searched for him but couldn’t find him.

Witnesses performed CPR on the child, who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals.

Faris was from Coralville, Iowa, and worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. He and the rescued child are not related and were visiting the park with separate families.

City High Principal John Bacon announced Faris’ death on Twitter, writing that he was, “a kind, amazing person. He drowned saving the life of a young child. A hero.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner, Johnson County Conservation, Johnson County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Hills Fire Department and Lone Tree Fire Department helped the sheriff’s office at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Rapid City man draws 12-year prison term for child porn
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the 82nd motorcycle rally.
Bikers roll into the Black Hills for the 82nd Sturgis Rally
On Thursday morning a bike and tow truck collision happened
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90

Latest News

baseball 8-7
Creighton Prep crowned Central Plains Regional Champions
A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday after they were...
Police: New Orleans woman arrested in stabbings of 2 children; 1 dead, 1 critical
Motorcycles at the V-Twin Visionary show in Sturgis
Sturgis V-Twin Visionary motorcycle show
Two stunt performers for the Brawl event that Harley-Davidson hosted at their tent in Sturgis
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis