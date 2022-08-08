Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities

The 2022 Legends Ride started outside the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood.
The 2022 Legends Ride started outside the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood.(Aleah Burggraff)
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - ”The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride.

For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal to raise money for local charities.

“It’s bikers coming here, leaving a little bit of change behind that does so much good. That’s what it’s really all about,” explained Woodruff.

The Black Hills Special Olympics is one of the charities that reaps the benefits of the ride’s contributions.

“And we were able to contribute a considerable amount of money there. Buy them a bus so they could transport the kids to and from events that the special Olympics has and help them get a gymnasium so they could have a basketball court and a place to call home,” said Woodruff about previous donations.

“The bikers are the most generous people we’ve ever met. Far and none, the most generous people in the world and they’re doing some great things for the Special Olympics,” stated a representative for the Black Hills Special Olympics.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame is another donation recipient from the Legends Ride.

“It’s supported things like our expansion into our gift shop and our main hall of customs with the selfie throne in it and future projects I’m sure, will also be a part of that as well,” said Leah Whaley, executive director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.

According to Woodruff, the Legends Ride has raised around $1.6 million over the last 15 years.

“It adds up to making big differences in children’s lives and also the development of the Motorcycle Museum,” stated Woodruff.

Like every year, bikers started in Deadwood and ended at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

