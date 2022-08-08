Hot for the rest of the week

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies are expected overnight and it will remain mild with lows in the 60s for many. A few spots could drop into the 50s.

Tuesday will be hot again with highs in the 90s and we will stay in the 90s for the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected. It will be a bit breezy Thursday, with a chance of storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will continue into the weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s.

