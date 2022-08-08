Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Military Appreciation Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will provide a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m on Aug. 9 as part of the 22nd Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

The flyover is considered as the culmination of the event to honor all those who have served in the military.

It is the conclusion of an annual motorcycle ride that starts at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

