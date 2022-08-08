Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Military Appreciation Day

(KVLY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will provide a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m on Aug. 9 as part of the 22nd Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

The flyover is considered as the culmination of the event to honor all those who have served in the military.

It is the conclusion of an annual motorcycle ride that starts at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering...
Despite COVID-19 and fear of Monkeypox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
Rapid City man draws 12-year prison term for child porn
Two stunt performers for the Brawl event that Harley-Davidson hosted at their tent in Sturgis
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis
Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
On Thursday morning a bike and tow truck collision happened
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90

Latest News

Roughly 100 protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest last...
Abortion rights could be on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot
First cases of West Nile virus confirmed in South Dakota
Tribal Nations across South Dakota are putting their weight behind an upcoming ballot...
South Dakota Tribes want Medicaid
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota