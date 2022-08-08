Back to Hot and Dry Weather

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a nice break from the heat this past weekend, the hot and dry weather pattern returns as a ridge of high pressure aloft rebuilds over the northern plains. Temperatures will be above normal all week, with the hottest days being Thursday and Friday.

Late this week and next weekend, some monsoon moisture will return from the southwest. This will allow a few afternoon and evening thundershowers to develop, especially in northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Temperatures will still be above normal this weekend.

