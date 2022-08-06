RC Christian ready to take the field with a new head coach

Matt Mcintosh takes over the reigns of the Comets
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team looks to have more success in 2022. The Comets will take the field with a new head coach as Matt Mcintosh takes over the reigns of the program. Rapid City Christian opens the new season August 19th when it plays at Lead-Deadwood.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
On Thursday morning a bike and tow truck collision happened
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

8-5 Christian football
RC Christian ready to take the field with a new head coach
8-4 post 22
Post 22 drops second game at Central Plains Regional
8-4 post 22
Post 22 drops second game at Central Plains Regional
8-4 Mark Ellis
Rapid City’s Mark Ellis chats about 12 year MLB career