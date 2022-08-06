Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving

Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at 26,208…with one reported case in South Dakota.

Cris Valle owner of Old Tattoo Sturgis says, his team of tattoo artists is prepared for anything.

Valle states “Monkeypox is a factor...covid is a factor, but a rule of thumb we are trained to handle situations like that. We go the next step ahead...we make sure that we come through and we clean all the railings and everything with certain chemicals that kill everything that is airborne, or bloodborne. All of our guys carry sanitizer at the individual stations. We make sure we use proper bandages. Being conscious of everything that is going on to make sure that we are being as safe as we can be.”

As visitors flood into Main Street in Sturgis, one Willie Nelson Impersonator says that despite covid 19 and Monkeypox...he is going to have a good time.

“What do I do to keep myself safe? I drink Jack Daniels...that kills everything,” says Almost Willie

Sturgis Rally runs until August 14th.

