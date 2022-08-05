This year’s seven month valuation total already ranks sixth-highest for Rapid City

Construction area for 2 new 15 unit apartments
Construction area for 2 new 15 unit apartments(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The number of building permits in Rapid City is down this year but the value of those permits is up compared to this time last year.

Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 215 building permits in July with a total value of $17 million.

That brings the total for the year to 1,670 permits with a total value of $280 million.

That’s compared to 2,780 permits issued between January and July of 2021.

But those were valued at $222 million.

Some of the top permits issued this month include Monument Health Rapid City Hospital’s renovation to their dermatology facility, office buildings at Founders Park, and two new 15 unit apartment buildings to built by Enchanted LLC.

