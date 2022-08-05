Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Scottsbluff Police found two men in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado, 35-years-old, of Gering, was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado, 34-years-old of Scottsbluff, suffered a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

Alexander J. Maldonado was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Protection Order Violation, and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits.

