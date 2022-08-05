Rapid City’s Mark Ellis chats about 12 year MLB career

Second baseman played for the A’s, Rockies, Dodgers, and Cardinals
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After enjoying a standout career for Post 22 Mark Ellis went on to play 12 seasons in Major League Baseball. Ellis is back in town for the Central Plains Regional this week and we had a chance to chat with about some of his big accomplishments in baseball.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

8-4 Mark Ellis
Rapid City's Mark Ellis chats about 12 year MLB career
8-4 Sturgis soccer
Sturgis girls soccer team looks to deliver big season
8-4 post 22
Post 22 drops first game at Central Plains Regional
8-4 post 22
Post 22 drops first game at Central Plains Regional