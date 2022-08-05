Rapid City Officials reminding property and homeowners to trim overgrown trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City property owners are being reminded to trim branches and avoid blocking signs that can interfere with the flow of traffic.

Located on the corner of St. Patrick and 3rd streets. Southbound at the intersection, several trees extend to the road blocking both the stop and pedestrian signs.

Roger Hall, City Engineer for Rapid City, says that heavy rainfall contributed to the overgrown trees, but property and homeowners must pay close attention to their landscaping to avoid covering signs

Hall states “Primarily it is the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain their trees to keep the street signs and the sidewalks clear of overhanging branches so, we just want to remind homeowners to take a look outside their houses and everything and make sure that the trees are properly trimmed and clear of our signs.”

With schools opening back up, Hall says that tree branches blocking signs pose a danger to kids in school zones.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.